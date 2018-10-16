Kids want to see more female superheroes in films and TV

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Kids tell us why it's important to see female superheroes on screen

We've just seen the first woman taking on the role of Doctor Who, and in The Incredibles 2, it was mum Elastigirl who led the storyline.

But kids say we're still not seeing enough female characters in Sci-Fi and Superhero films and TV shows.

That's according to a new study called Superpowering Girls: Female Representation in the Sci-Fi/Superhero Genre.

The survey by BBC America and the Women's Media Centre asked 2,431 girls and boys in the United States aged five to 19 for their views.

BBC/Women's Media Center

The results showed that both girls and boys want to see many more female characters in film and television.

Almost two-thirds of girls aged 10 to 19 said they don't see enough "female role models," "strong female characters" or "relatable female characters".

Boys agree, with 69% of those aged 10-19 wanting more female sci-fi/superheroes.

What do the results tell us?

Both children and teenagers prefer prefer sci-fi characters and superheroes who are the same gender as themselves .

But both girls and boys want to see more female heroes.

Boys' favourite sci-fi/superheroes are mostly male characters.

But two-thirds of boys also said they enjoy watching female characters as much as male characters .

Children from ethnic minority backgrounds want to see more superheroes who look like them.

Why is it important to have more female superheroes?

Superheroes are important when it comes to how we feel about ourselves, and are role models for both boys and girls.

Male sci-fi/superheroes serve as role models for more than one-third (36%) of boys aged 5-9 and 12% of those aged 10-19.

However, only 18% of girls in the 5-9 category and 3% of girls aged 10-19 say female sci-fi/superheroes are among the top 5 people they look up to.

But when female characters do appear, 90% of girls said these were positive role models, helping them "feel strong, brave, confident, inspired, positive and motivated".

BBC America/Women's Media Center

A majority of girls (58%) strongly agree that female sci-fi/ superheroes make them feel like they can achieve anything they put their mind to.

This is especially true for girls from ethnic minority backgrounds, where two thirds mentioned the empowering effects of female superheroes.

BBC America president Sarah Barnett says it's really important for girls to see females represented, because "if you can't see her, you can't be her."

She added: "With greater representation of female heroes in the sci-fi and superhero genre, we can help superpower the next generation of women."

Who are your favourite superheroes?

Warner Bros Gal Gadot played Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice last year

Among girls: WONDER WOMAN

Nearly half of Girls surveyed (45%) identified Wonder Woman as their favourite hero.

Wonder Woman ranked as the number 1 hero for both younger and older girls, with Supergirl holding the number 2 spot among younger girls.

Among boys, Wonder Woman fails to make the top 10 list, ranking 13th among boys aged 5-9 and 14th among boys aged 10-19.

Getty Images

Among Boys: BATMAN

Batman was the top choice for both boys aged 5-9 and 10-19, with Spider-Man second choice, and Superman third choice in both age groups.

Batman was also popular among girls, coming second for girls aged 10-19, and third for those aged 5-9.

Black Panther was particularly popular among African American children, with more than a quarter (28%) naming characters from the film of as their favourite heroes.

BBC America/Women's Media Center Tech whizz Shuri was such a popular character in Black Panther, Marvel decided to launch a new comic book series about her

What about The Doctor?

Among Doctor Who viewers, 81% of girls said that seeing a female Doctor on Doctor Who makes them feel like they can become anything they want.

Both Girls (85%) and Boys (71%) agree that a female Doctor will be just as exciting to watch as a male Doctor.

However, Girls are 3 times more excited than Boys about the new Doctor being a woman.

Roughly 3 in 4 Girls agree that a female Doctor is long overdue (73%) and that they can relate to a female Doctor more (76%).