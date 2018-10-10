Shelters set up after Majorca flooding

Asia Baumert Cars were swept along in the muddy water

An emergency meeting has been held by council leaders and the emergency services to organise rescue efforts after flash floods on the Spanish island of Majorca.

A sudden storm hit the town of Sant Llorenc es Cardassar, in the east of the island was hit on Tuesday 9 October.

Videos posted online showed cars floating down the street in floodwater that was several feet deep.

The rain was so heavy a river burst its banks.

EPA Police help in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar

Around 100 emergency rescue workers, three helicopters and a Hercules transport plane from the Spanish military have been sent from Valencia to help.

A sports centre - the Miguel Ángel Nadal sports centre in the town of Manacor - has opened its doors to give shelter to local people whose homes have been damaged.

EPA People shelter at a sports centre in the town of Manacor following heavy rains

At least six people have died and nine are thought to be missing. The British Foreign Office says it's investigating reports that a British couple are among those people who've been killed.

More than 8 inches of rainfall fell in just a few hours on Tuesday morning, according to the Spanish weather company Aemet.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted: "My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all those affected by these tragic floods."

A spokesperson for his office says he will visit the areas affected by flooding later on Wednesday.

A minute's silence has been held by the Spanish parliament to remember the victims.

In December 2016, there was widespread flooding in southern Spain and several people died. Streets in towns near Malaga on the Costa del Sol experienced flood water which was several feet deep.