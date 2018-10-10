BTS perform in the UK for the first time

The waiting was finally over for thousands of BTS fans last night as the band performed in this country for the first time.

The band made their UK debut at London's O2 Arena performing to a sold-out crowd.

Not everything went to plan though, as Jungkook broke down in tears on stage after a heel injury left him unable to dance.

Before the concert an announcement was made saying: 'Following the rehearsal and sound check, Jungkook was stretching in the waiting room when he collided with floor furnishings and suffered an injury to his heel.

Despite the injury to Jungkook, these fans told Newsround that they loved the BTS concert!