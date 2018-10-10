play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:06

BTS perform in the UK for the first time

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

The waiting was finally over for thousands of BTS fans last night as the band performed in this country for the first time.

The band made their UK debut at London's O2 Arena performing to a sold-out crowd.

Not everything went to plan though, as Jungkook broke down in tears on stage after a heel injury left him unable to dance.

Before the concert an announcement was made saying: 'Following the rehearsal and sound check, Jungkook was stretching in the waiting room when he collided with floor furnishings and suffered an injury to his heel.

Despite the injury to Jungkook, these fans told Newsround that they loved the BTS concert!

More like this

Musical group BTS, winners of the Top Social Artist award, attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

BTS: Pop supergroup deliver message of self-love to UN

BTS boyband

BTS just smashed Justin Bieber's record on Billboard's Social 50 chart

BTS.
play
1:01

Get to know the BTS boys

Top Stories

Break dancing boy
play
1:02

Breakdancers shine at Youth Olympics

Reporter Hayley looks to her right, sitting on the ground next to a wall covered in graffiti. Next to her are the words 'Hayley investigates homelessness'

Today is World Homeless Day

Ed Sheeran with a guitar, while Bruno Mars tucks into birthday cupcakes which spell out the word 'bruno'.
play
0:22

Ed Sheeran sings happy birthday to Bruno Mars

Newsround Home