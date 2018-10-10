Trent Alexander-Arnold beaten by world chess champion

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
You've just celebrated your 20th birthday playing for Liverpool against Manchester City and you're off on international duty this week. But there's always time for a quick game of chess with a world champion...
Trent Alexander-Arnold went up against Magnus Carlsen but lost in 17 moves to the 27-year-old Norwegian. The game took five minutes.
The Liverpool full-back is a keen chess player and grew up competing with his brothers when football wasn't on the agenda.