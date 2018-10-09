Gecko caught making prank phone calls in Hawaii!

Twitter/@clairesimeone

A tiny gecko was found to be behind loads of phone calls from an animal hospital in Kona, in Hawaii.

Dr Claire Simeone works at the Ke Kai Ola Marine Mammal Center.

She received 15 missed calls from her workplace while she was on her lunch break. But when she answered her mobile there was silence.

She rushed back to work thinking there must be something wrong.

"When I got there, everyone was relaxed and I said, 'Why have you been calling me so much?' and they said 'We haven't been calling you..."

Things became more mysterious when other people began calling the hospital asking why the hospital kept calling them.

Dr. Simeone said the calls were not coming from the office or the main hospital room, so she started to check every phone in the building.

Then she got to the laboratory. What she saw made her laugh a lot!

"I saw there was a gecko on the touch screen making calls!"

And it wasn't only Dr. Simeone the gecko was calling. It also dialled everyone on the recent calls list - just by pressing its little feet on the touch screen!

What a clever lizard!

The team managed to catch the gecko and put him safely on a plant outside where he belonged.