18th-Century maths book reveals doodles from 1784

Staff at the Museum of English Rural Life were sorting through some old boxes when they came across a 13-year-old's maths book from 1784, which contained some amazing doodles.
It was a usual day in the offices of the Museum of English Rural Life. Staff were sorting through some old archives and going through boxes containing 18th-Century diaries from Kent, when they came across the old book on the right-hand side of this photograph. But it was no ordinary diary.
The book was in fact a maths book owned by someone called Richard Beale from a farm in Biddenden, Kent - and it dated back 230 years ago! According to the museum, every generation of this family had somebody called Richard and they believe this book they found belonged to a 13-year-old boy in this family in 1784.
One thing the museum noticed about the maths book, though, was that there was far more than just maths within the pages. It appeared that its owner Richard was prone to a spot of doodling! Sound familiar to you in school nowadays?! See if you can spot the bird on this page.
One animal that makes a regular appearance throughout the book is this spotted dog. The museum says: "We think his family owned this dog, which pops up all over the place." Do you doodle your pets on your homework? We know we certainly did (ahem, sorry Mr Jennings).
In this picture, you can see his dog alongside another canine chum chasing a rabbit across the bottom of one of his equations! Well, it certainly makes maths a little more exciting?!
But it wasn't just dogs that Richard used to doodle. Here, we can see a ship sailing along underneath a triangle, as well as a tree and some careful drawings of buildings which it looks like Richard used to help him work out distance and angles. But we think our favourite doodle of all has to go to...
...THE TROUSER-WEARING CHICKEN! Who knew 18th-Century chickens were so well dressed?! The illustrations even caught the eye of Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who tweeted about including the stories of this animal in her next novel. She said that the chicken in the trousers will be "best friends with a duck in a balaclava". Well, we certainly can't wait to read these books!