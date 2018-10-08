Ted: I had a heart operation then ran a mini triathlon

The NHS is a massive organisation in Britain and this summer celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Young or old, big or small, anyone can access the National Health Service for help, advice and treatment for all sorts of things.

Figures given to the BBC show that Wednesday's are the busiest day of the week for hospital admissions.

Last year there were 56,000 hospital admissions on the average Wednesday in England, nearly 6,000 of those being children under 15.

Ted was one of those children. When he was 6 years old he underwent heart surgery at Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool.

Watch the video to hear his inspiring story.