play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:40

Skull-shaped asteroid will fly past earth after Halloween

An artist impression of the Halloween asteroid shaped like a human skullJOSÉ ANTONIO PEÑAS

A skull-shaped space rock will zoom past Earth, but it be too late for Halloween.

The ghoulish looking asteroid was first spotted at Halloween in 2015. But this year, the rock will fly by on 11 November 25 million miles away from Earth.

When the space rock first flew past our planet, it travelled at a much closer distance of 300,000 miles.

The Moon orbits Earth at an average distance of 239,000 miles.

A grainy image of an asteroid, shaped like a human skullNASA
Nasa released grainy pictures of the space rock when it first passed Earth three years ago

This time the rock, known as both 2015 TB145 or the 'Halloween Asteroid', is much further away meaning there's no danger of it entering the Earth's atmosphere.

With a diameter of just 2,000 feet, the asteroid is also too small and too far away to be seen with the naked eye.

The space rock is thought to be an extinct comet, stripped of its icy bits by repeated close encounters with the hot sun.

The next close approach to Earth won't be until 2088, when the asteroid will come within 5.4 million miles of the planet.

More like this

Image shows Jupiter and one of its moons

Why is asteroid 2015 BZ509 flying backwards?

meteor shower

What is the difference between a meteor and an asteroid?

’Oumuamua the comet

'Alien' asteroid in our solar system!

Comments

  • View all (2)

Top Stories

Zoella or Zoe Sugg
play
2:08

Zoella's new book gets mixed reviews online

Day of the Dead celebrations
image

Halloween and other spooky celebrations

Picture showing before and after the make-up.
play
2:25

How to do a simple skeleton face for Halloween

Newsround Home