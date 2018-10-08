Trent Alexander-Arnold beaten by world chess champion

'Check' out Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold who swapped the football pitch for a chess board when he took on world champion Magnus Carlsen.

The game didn't last very long.

Five minutes later, Trent was defeated. Although he can still hold his head up high. In 2014, Bill Gates - the creator of computer company Microsoft - lost to Norwegian Carlsen after just 12 seconds.

Alexander-Arnold had promised to cause a surprise during the contest. The recently turned 20-year-old was assisted by eye-tracking technology to help him make educated guesses as to how Carlsen would play.

But it was to no avail as his opponent delivered the check-mate with just 17 moves.

Check Mate: Trent Alexander-arnold lasted just 5 minutes before he was beaten by chess champion Magnus Carlsen.

Trent Alexander-Arnold the "Melwood Grandmaster"

Chess is not a new game for the England ace.

Known as the "Melwood Grandmaster" - Melwood being the location of Liverpool's training ground - Trent has played the game since he was a child. Competing against his brothers at home and friends at school, he says it gave him a game to play instead of football when it was raining.

He says he now plays chess with Liverpool teammate Ben Woodburn on their smartphones during away trips.

As for Magnus Carlsen, he is unbeaten since 2013 and faces American Fabiano Caruana for the 2018 chess title next month.