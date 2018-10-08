play
Last updated at 11:50

Playful penguins painting at Columbus Zoo in Ohio

For a bird famous for being black and white, these penguins love a splash of colour.

Columbus Zoo in Ohio shared a video of their penguins enjoying a crafting session with non-toxic, vet-approved paint.

The penguins walked into paint and used their feet to create works of art. The team at Columbus zoo says it's an enriching and stimulating experience for the animals.

Watch the video as the birds create their works of art, we hope it will leave you with a 'pen-grin'!

Credit: Columbus Zoo, Ohio

