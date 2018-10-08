Sir Mo wins his first marathon

Getty Images Sir Mo Farah wins the Chicago Marathon

Sir Mo Farah has won his first marathon.

The 35-year-old broke a European record with a time of two hours, five minutes and 11 seconds.

He came third in this year's London Marathon.

Sir Mo is a six-time world champion and double Olympic champion at both 10,000m and 5,000m.

He retired from the track in August 2017 to focus on road racing.

It's only the third time Farah has raced a marathon. In his first attempt, he finished eighth in London in 2014, with a time of 2:08:21.

Farah's former training partner and defending champion Galen Rupp came 5th in Chicago - recording the same time as Mo's first London attempt.

After the race, Sir Mo said "The conditions weren't great and everyone was thinking about conditions rather than time, but towards the end we picked it up.

"I felt good towards the end of the race. At the beginning I felt a bit sluggish but overall I'm very happy with it."