Well, it was a mega night for Strictly Come Dancing.

Week 3 was Movie Night - one of the biggest shows of the series.

The couples have to dance to a famous song from some of cinema's biggest films.

So how did they get on ?

Were the lifts amazing enough? Were the moves as smooth as silk? Were the kicks as crisp as can be?

We asked Newsround's Strictly Superfans, Kaiya and Evie, for their reviews....