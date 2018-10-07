play
The stars of Strictly Come Dancing show their moves to Baby Shark

Do you want to see your favourite Strictly 2018 stars doing Baby Shark?

Of course you do.

It's a mash-up made in heaven - but can the skilled dancers of TV's biggest show take on the moves for the catchiest tune of the summer?

Baby Shark is a song which is thought to have been around for a long time, before a version of it was produced by a South Korean company called Pinkfong!.

It was Pinkfong!'s version that launched the viral craze, which started in Southeast Asia.

Its catchy lyrics and fun dance moves made it popular with children and adults alike.

However, Pinkfong! believe that a lot of their success came from popular Korean bands like Red Velvet, Girls' Generation and Black Pink.

These K-pop groups started doing their own performances of it at their concerts.

In August 2017, the Baby Shark Challenge - where people filmed themselves doing the Baby Shark dance moves - went viral, with #babysharkchallenge trending on Twitter.

Since then the song has taken off around the world - racking up over a billion views on YouTube.

