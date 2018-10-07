Dr Who: tell us how you are celebrating the arrival of the new series with a new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What can we expect from new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker?

The brand new episode of Doctor Who is on tonight with the first EVER female Doctor

So we want to know if you're excited to watch it and if you're doing anything special around it.

Get in touch below and tell us all about it!

Are you meeting up with friends, watching with family, maybe you're even dressing up for the occasion.

Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor prepares to take flight in the Tardis, and as usual the Doctor is set to save the universe from evil enemies.

The news series begins on Sunday 7th October on BBC1 at 6.45pm, moving from its usual Saturday timeslot for the first time since the series returned to TV in 2005.