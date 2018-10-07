Strictly Come Dancing: Top 5 moments from Movie Week

It was Movie Week on Strictly Come Dancing this week - and it did not disappoint!

Graeme hung from the ballroom ceiling upside down, Joe broke free (see what we did there) as High School Musical got the Strictly treatment, and Seann FLEW, scoring his first 7s and 8s of the series.

Meanwhile, Dr Ranj was transformed into the Disney prince Aladdin, Vick gave us some Mamma Mia magic and Lee smashed a futuristic cha cha cha, which he'll be hoping won't land him in the bottom two again.

Guy Levy/BBC

Here's our top five moments from an epic week three in the ballroom.

One of the best opening dances ...that we have EVER seen on Strictly Come Dancing!

To mark Movie Week, the pro dancers opened the show with an incredible Harry Potter-themed routine.

Complete with Quidditch, capes, magic wands, flying broomsticks, the Hogwarts Express and even some dancing in Diagon Alley, the routine certainly set the tone for the rest of the show!

Stacey changed colour

The costumes in Movie Week are always absolutely amazing and this year was no different - but Stacey and Kevin's Despicable Me 2 outfits were just unbelievable!

Dressed head to toe as bright yellow minions, they took on an epic Quickstep to Happy by Pharrell Williams, and absolutely brought the house down.

They were complimented by the judges. Shirley said the dance was a "major breakthrough" for Stacey and that she "didn't miss a beat", and even Craig loved it!

They scored an impressive 32 points, which left them third on the leaderboard at the end of the show.

Faye got a fab-u-lous

There is one judge who every Strictly couple has their work cut out to impress - Mr Craig Revel Horwood.

But he gave his first famous 'fab-u-lous' of the series this week, when Faye and Giovanni wowed the panel with a quickstep to You're The One That I Want from Grease.

Shirley also said she thought it was one of the best quicksteps she'd ever seen on the programme!

They scored a whopping four 9s - the highest score of the series so far! And it put them at the top of the week three leaderboard by the end of the show.

Bruno fell off his chair

Would it really Strictly if Bruno managed to stay in his seat for the whole series? Of course not.

And we only had to wait until week three for him to fall out of his chair. Luckily he was okay though!

THAT. LIFT.

Probably one of the most memorable moments from this year's Movie Week came from team Pashley.

Take a look at what they pulled off...

Just look at that! It is a famous lift from the film Dirty Dancing and is extremely difficult to do.

Ashley and Pasha - who were dancing to a song from the film - had to practice the stunt in a swimming pool before doing it on the dancefloor, to make sure nobody would get hurt.

They had struggled to get the lift right in the rehearsal right before the show, so it was amazing to see they pulled it off on Saturday night!

Go team Pashley! We were certainly extremely impressed here at Newsround HQ.