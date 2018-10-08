Crisps maker Walkers has announced new plans to recycle packets after post protest

The crisp maker Walkers has announced plans for a recycling scheme for its bags.

It's called it "the UK's first nationwide recycling scheme for crisp packets".

It comes after a pretty unusual campaign - you might remember hearing about people posting crisp packets.

Yep, crisp packets!

They posted their empty packets back to Walkers, who are the biggest crisp manufacturer in the country, using their freepost address.

The organisers wanted to encourage manufacturers to find other ways of packaging their snacks rather than using single-use plastic.

It caused problems for Royal Mail deliveries though so people were asked to stop doing it!

Getty Images / BBC

Why are crisp packets a problem?

At the moment crisp packets can't be recycled so when they're thrown away they end up in landfill sites.

This can be harmful for animals and the environment.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Guide: Why is plastic a problem?

Many crisp packets are made from a mixture of different materials, including plastic.

This means they're difficult to recycle because the materials need separating.

Most packets look shiny on the inside like foil, but it's actually a type of metallised plastic film.

Walkers' packets are made from a blend of plastic and aluminium foil. This is used to help keep the crisps fresh.

Walkers has said its packets are technically recyclable, but until now they were not being separated or collected for recycling.

Walkers is owned by a company called PepsiCo UK.

Its general manager, Ian Ellington, said:

"We share people's concerns about the amount of plastic in our environment and are working on a number of both short and long-term solutions to reduce the impact of our packaging.

"Our new Walkers recycling initiative starts to tackle this issue right now by repurposing used crisp packets to create everyday items such as plant pots and benches. We hope people will embrace this idea and join us in ensuring crisp packets are recycled."

Getty Images

How will the new recycling scheme work?

All crisp packets - not just Walkers - will be recycled as part of it.

Walkers is working with recycling company TerraCycle on the scheme which is due to start in December.

It'll mean people can drop their finished packets off at collection points around the country or post them in a box or envelope to the company.

The packets will be then be cleaned, shredded and turned into small pellets which can then be used to make plastic items such as benches, watering cans and plant pots.

What do you think of the idea? Let us know in the comments section below.