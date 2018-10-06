play
Have you had a Ladybird invasion?

Harlequin ladybirdGetty Images
The Harlequin ladybird is the "most invasive" on Earth, experts say

People across England and Wales say their homes and buildings are being swarmed by ladybirds.

Have you seen anything where you live? If so let us know below.

Ladybird experts say the hot summer has boosted numbers of the Harlequin species, which first arrived in the UK in 2004.

As the temperature cools, the Harlequin hibernates for the winter in buildings - including homes.

Scientists say the ladybirds are mostly harmless and can be left alone if they are found in your house.

Swarms of posts have appeared on social media documenting the ladybird invasion, with little red bugs seen crawling over doors and windows in people's homes.

ladybirdsInstagram/emmasamms
ladybirdsInstagram/JudyDean
ladybirdsInstagram/andyscargill

