Last updated at 10:18

Liverpool becomes the Land of the Giants

Erm, is that a massive dog climbing on a bus shelter?!

Don't worry it's actually a huge mechanical puppet that's part of a display all around the city of Liverpool.

It's part of a display by a French puppet company who've been coming to the city since 2012.

The giants are made to move by puppeteers but also some local people get to be involved too

The street theatre draws big crowd and turns Liverpool into the Land of the Giants.

But organisers say this is the last time they'll come to visit.

