play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:40

Banksy artwork worth £1 million shreds itself after an auction

Banksy's Girl With Red Balloon mysteriously shreds after its saleSotheby's
Banksy's Girl With Red Balloon "self-destructed" after it was sold at auction

When someone rich spends £1 million pounds on a painting - they don't expect any nasty surprises!

But this 2006 spray painting, by the famous graffiti artist Banksy, ended up being shredded as soon as it was sold!

The print was in a big frame that had a shredder hidden inside it and all of a sudden the canvas suddenly started passing through it.

The picture was a print of one of Banksy's most famous works - Girl With Balloon.

It seemed to be a planned stunt though, as Banksy went on social media saying "Going, going gone" as the shredding happened.

"Going, going gone" is what an auctioneer says before selling to the highest bidder.

insta post of shocked people watching the Banksy print being shreddedInstagram/Banksy
Banksy commented on the shredding on social media

Alex Branczik, one of the bosses at Sotheby's, the shop where the painting was sold, said "It appears we just got Banksy-ed."

You buy a artwork to hang on the wall but it looks like this one will be more of a jigsaw puzzle!

More like this

Banksy artwork Mobile Lovers

The mystery of new Banksy artwork

Two graffiti artists look at their painting of a baby in Bristol.
image

Pictures: Graffiti artists transform Bristol street

Dismaland in Weston-super-Mare
play
1:28

Banksy Dismaland 'theme park' opens in Weston-super-Mare

Comments

Top Stories

RAF plane delivering supplies to indonesia

RAF brings UK aid to Indonesia quake zone

The 15 Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestants.

Who do YOU think will win Strictly Come Dancing?

Dogs on a surfboard
play
1:11

Strange, Stranger, Strangest

Newsround Home