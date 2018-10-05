Spider-Man: 3 things we've learned from the 'Into the Spider-Verse' trailer

If you're a fan of Spider-Man, you're probably pretty excited about the new animated film coming out in December.
In it we see Miles Morales - this film's main spider-man - finding out he's not the only spider-man around.
But with all of them facing danger, the different versions of the Spider-Verse are forced to work together.
The big question is though...what Spider-Men will be in it?
The characters
As well as Miles Morales Spider-Man, there's also Peter Parker's version of Spidey.
Then there's the other Peter Parker version, Spider-Man Noir.
But it's not all Spider-Men either.
Gwen Stacey makes an appearance as Spider-Gwen, and there's Japanese exchange student Peni Parker who can control a mechasuit known as SP//dr using a radioactive spider and a psychic connection.
We also can't forget the very funny Peter Porker, called Spider-Ham because of his ability to transform into a pig.
The story
Miles Morales is just a normal teen - apart from the small fact that he's also a superhero.
He's busy juggling high school life with his secret hero status, until a supercollider device causes different universes to collapse in on each other.
It's only then he realises there's are many other spider-people, after meeting another much older Spider-Man Peter Parker who becomes his mentor.
Who's in it?
Actor and rapper Shameik Moore provides the voice of the main man Miles Morales, Jake Johnson is Peter Parker, and Nicolas Cage is Spider-Man Noire.
Hailee Steinfeld plays the part of Gwen Stacey, and Kimiko Glen is Peni Parker.The new 'Into the Spider-Verse' trailer is out!
Meanwhile comedian John Mulaney sounds like he'll be providing at least a few laughs as Spider-Ham.
What do you think - let us know!
Comments