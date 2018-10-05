play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 15:22

Spider-Man: 3 things we've learned from the 'Into the Spider-Verse' trailer

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse posterColumbia Pictures/Sony Pictures

If you're a fan of Spider-Man, you're probably pretty excited about the new animated film coming out in December.

In it we see Miles Morales - this film's main spider-man - finding out he's not the only spider-man around.

But with all of them facing danger, the different versions of the Spider-Verse are forced to work together.

The big question is though...what Spider-Men will be in it?

The characters

Screengrab from the film trailers showing all the characters hiding on a ceilingColumbia Pictures/Sony Pictures

As well as Miles Morales Spider-Man, there's also Peter Parker's version of Spidey.

Then there's the other Peter Parker version, Spider-Man Noir.

But it's not all Spider-Men either.

Gwen Stacey makes an appearance as Spider-Gwen, and there's Japanese exchange student Peni Parker who can control a mechasuit known as SP//dr using a radioactive spider and a psychic connection.

We also can't forget the very funny Peter Porker, called Spider-Ham because of his ability to transform into a pig.

The story

Miles Morales is just a normal teen - apart from the small fact that he's also a superhero.

He's busy juggling high school life with his secret hero status, until a supercollider device causes different universes to collapse in on each other.

It's only then he realises there's are many other spider-people, after meeting another much older Spider-Man Peter Parker who becomes his mentor.

Who's in it?

Miles Morales character shown in the filmColumbia Pictures/Sony Pictures

Actor and rapper Shameik Moore provides the voice of the main man Miles Morales, Jake Johnson is Peter Parker, and Nicolas Cage is Spider-Man Noire.

Hailee Steinfeld plays the part of Gwen Stacey, and Kimiko Glen is Peni Parker.The new 'Into the Spider-Verse' trailer is out!

Meanwhile comedian John Mulaney sounds like he'll be providing at least a few laughs as Spider-Ham.

What do you think - let us know!

More like this

Three Spidermen at Comic Con

Comic-Con 2018: Five cool things we learnt from Doctor Who to Spider-Man

Spiderman crouching on a building

Spider-Man's web might just become a reality

Andrew Garfield plays the leading role and says his 10-year-old self could have only dreamed of....
play
0:30

Stars of Spider-Man 2 at premiere

Comments

Top Stories

Big Ben
play
1:09

Big Ben has bonged again!

Neymar shown in the trailer for Fifa 19

Could you be the UK's best Fifa 19 player?

Rescuers walk past debris at Perumnas Balaroa village in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 5, 2018, following the September 28 earthquake and tsunami.

UK charities launch Indonesia quake appeal

Newsround Home