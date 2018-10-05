Spider-Man: 3 things we've learned from the 'Into the Spider-Verse' trailer

Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures

If you're a fan of Spider-Man, you're probably pretty excited about the new animated film coming out in December.

In it we see Miles Morales - this film's main spider-man - finding out he's not the only spider-man around.

But with all of them facing danger, the different versions of the Spider-Verse are forced to work together.

The big question is though...what Spider-Men will be in it?

The characters

Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures

As well as Miles Morales Spider-Man, there's also Peter Parker's version of Spidey.

Then there's the other Peter Parker version, Spider-Man Noir.

But it's not all Spider-Men either.

Gwen Stacey makes an appearance as Spider-Gwen, and there's Japanese exchange student Peni Parker who can control a mechasuit known as SP//dr using a radioactive spider and a psychic connection.

We also can't forget the very funny Peter Porker, called Spider-Ham because of his ability to transform into a pig.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

The story

Miles Morales is just a normal teen - apart from the small fact that he's also a superhero.

He's busy juggling high school life with his secret hero status, until a supercollider device causes different universes to collapse in on each other.

It's only then he realises there's are many other spider-people, after meeting another much older Spider-Man Peter Parker who becomes his mentor.

Who's in it?

Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures

Actor and rapper Shameik Moore provides the voice of the main man Miles Morales, Jake Johnson is Peter Parker, and Nicolas Cage is Spider-Man Noire.

Hailee Steinfeld plays the part of Gwen Stacey, and Kimiko Glen is Peni Parker.The new 'Into the Spider-Verse' trailer is out!

Meanwhile comedian John Mulaney sounds like he'll be providing at least a few laughs as Spider-Ham.

What do you think - let us know!