Do people complain too much: French President Macron thinks so

France's President Emmanuel Macron has given the French people a telling off, saying they should stop moaning.

The French President said the grandson of war-time leader Charles de Gaulle told him that his grandfather's rule was: "You can speak freely, the only thing we should not do is to complain."

This made us think about complaining here at Newsround.

Let's face it we all have a good moan about things like the weather, 'It's too hot, it's too cold, it's raining'. Traffic jams: 'are we nearly there yet?'

Perhaps you're like Mr Macron and moan about people moaning?

So should we take the advice of the French President and stop complaining?

Do you agree with the French president? Let us know!