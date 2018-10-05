Premier League and esports: FIFA 19 becomes UK-wide competition

EA Sports You might not make it to the Premier League, but maybe you could make it to the ePremier League

The latest edition of the video game - Fifa 19 - only came out last week.

But if you already consider yourself a pro on the virtual pitch, how about competing to be the best in the country?

The Premier League and Electronic Arts Inc, the company that make Fifa, are launching a new Premier League (ePL) tournament on Fifa 19.

They say it offers UK-based players the chance to compete for and represent their favourite Premier League club for the first time ever in competitive gaming.

All 20 Premier League clubs will be taking part in the competition.

How will it work?

After the tournament launches in January 2019, players will compete for three months across three rounds:

1. Online qualification,

2. Live club playoffs

3. Live ePL.

During the playoff round each club will select the two Fifa 19 players to represent them in competition: one on PlayStation 4 and the other on Xbox One.

The final will be held in London in March 2019, and aired on Sky Sports.

Performing well in the ePL will also earn players the bonus of valuable season-long EA Sports Fifa 19 Global Series Points used to qualify for the Global Series Playoffs.

Registrations for the tournament will open in December 2018 - but at this stage it's not clear how old you'll need to be to take part.

