What are the Youth Olympics?

The Youth Olympics are kicking off in Buenos Aires in Argentina on 6 October.
Team GB will be sending 42 young sporting stars over to South America for the games, which will go on until 18 October.
You can see the full list of Team GB athletes below.
The Youth Olympics is - as the name would suggest - a bit like the 'adult' Olympics, but for young people.
It has a summer version and a winter version for the different sports, and is held every four years.
This is the third times that the summer Youth Olympics have taken place. The first games took place in 2010 in Singapore and the second in Nanjing in China in 2014.
The games aren't just about sport though. There is a special programme of activities, workshops and team-building exercises that runs alongside the sports, to allow the young athletes taking part to learn more about the Olympic values, to explore other cultures and to develop new skills.
"Youth Olympic Games such as Buenos Aires offer the chance for young athletes to experience life in an Olympic Village, mix with competitors from different sports and nationalities, and are given the chance to grow as individuals as well as athletes," explains Mahdi Choudhury, who is head of Team GB.
The next Youth Olympics will be the winter Youth Olympics in 2020, which will be held in Lausanne in Switzerland.
There are 32 different sports represented at this year's summer event and team GB will compete in 17 of these.
Four of these sports are in fact being included for the first time ever. These are sport climbing, dance sport, karate and roller sports. Sport climbing and karate will also make their debut at the 'adult' games in Tokyo in 2020.
The sports aren't exactly the same as those in the 'adult' Olympics, as there are some extra disciplines at the Youth Olympics - for example, 3-on-3 basketball, ice hockey skills, and also events that boys and girls take part in together.
The games feature athletes who are 14 to 18 years old.
Lots of athletes who now compete at a senior level competed in these games when they were younger - for example, diver Tom Daley, taekwondo athlete Jade Jones and swimmer Duncan Scott. All three went on to win medals in the senior Olympics.
"These events have helped shape the careers of Team GB Olympic stars and I'm sure it will act as a great springboard for this group of young stars," said Mahdi.
Buenos Aires 2018 is expected to welcome just under 4,000 of the world's best young athletes from 206 nations.
But it's not just about sporting stars. Joining the athletes will be 62 athlete role models - or ARMs- who will be there to support, advise and inspire the young athletes.
Two ARMs are heading to Argentina from the UK - Jade Jones and four-time Olympian and Rio 2016 gold medallist Helen Richardson-Walsh.
This summer Youth Olympics is extra special because it will be the first Olympic competition in history to host the same number of male and female athletes from the nations involved.
Archery
- Alyssia Tromans-Ansell, aged 17, from Cannock, Staffordshire
- Daniel Thompson, aged 16, from Wrexham
Badminton
- Chris Grimley, aged 18, from Glasgow
- Grace King, aged 18, from Derby
Beach volleyball
- Javier Bello, aged 18, from Isleworth, Middlesex
- Joaquin Bello, aged 18, from Isleworth, Middlesex
Boxing
- Ivan Hope-Price, aged 18, from Leeds
- Hassan Azim, aged 17, from Slough, Berkshire
- Karol Itauma, aged 17, from Chatham, Kent
- Caroline Dubois, aged 17, from Chelsea
Cycling: BMX
- Ross Cullen, aged 17, from Preston, Lancashire
- Elissa Bradford, aged 17, from Nottingham
Cycling: Combined (Road and Mountain Bike)
- Sean Flynn, aged 18, from Edinburgh
- Harry Birchill, aged 17, from Newton Abbot, Devon
- Harriet Harnden, aged 17, from Malvern, Worcestershire
- Anna McGorum, aged 17, from Peebles, Scotland
Diving
- Antony Harding, aged 18, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester
- Maria Papworth, aged 16, from Coulsdon, Surrey
Equestrian
- Jack Whitaker, aged 16, from Whatton, Nottinghamshire
Golf
- Joe Pagdin, aged 16, from Sheffield
- Lily Humphreys, aged 16, from Sudbury, Suffolk
Gymnastics: Acrobatic
- Clyde Gembickas, aged 18, from Bromley, Kent
- Sophia Imrie-Gale, aged 14, from Petts Wood, Kent
Gymnastics: Artistic
- Adam Tobin, aged 17, from Bideford, Devon
- Amelie Morgan, aged 15, from Portishead, Somerset
Gymnastics: Trampoline
- Andrew Stamp, aged 16, from Market Harborough, Leicestershire
- Jessica Clarke, aged 16, from Birmingham, West Midlands
Karate
- Charlotte Hope, aged 17, from Holland-on-sea, Essex
- Lauren Salisbury, aged 16, from Romford, Essex
Modern pentathlon
- Toby Price, aged 17, from York
- Annabel Denton, aged 15, from Plymouth
Rowing
- Michael Dalton, aged 18, from Teddington, Middlesex
- Theo Darlow, aged 18, from Thames Ditton, Surrey
- Georgina Robinson Ranger, aged 18, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
Sailing
- Islay Watson, aged 17, from Aviemore, Scotland
- Finn Hawkins, aged 15, from St Austell, Cornwall
Shooting
- James Miller, aged 18, from Epsom, Surrey
Taekwondo
- Sharissa Gannaway, aged 15, from Southampton
- Aaliyah Powell, aged 15, from Huddersfield
Triathlon
- Calum Young, aged 17, from Glasgow
- Libby Coleman, aged 17, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
Weightlifting
- Ellie Pryor, aged 16, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales
