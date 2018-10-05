BUENOS AIRES 2018 / GUIDO MARTINI

The Youth Olympics are kicking off in Buenos Aires in Argentina on 6 October.

Team GB will be sending 42 young sporting stars over to South America for the games, which will go on until 18 October.

You can see the full list of Team GB athletes below.

What are the Youth Olympics?

The Youth Olympics is - as the name would suggest - a bit like the 'adult' Olympics, but for young people.

It has a summer version and a winter version for the different sports, and is held every four years.

This is the third times that the summer Youth Olympics have taken place. The first games took place in 2010 in Singapore and the second in Nanjing in China in 2014.

The games aren't just about sport though. There is a special programme of activities, workshops and team-building exercises that runs alongside the sports, to allow the young athletes taking part to learn more about the Olympic values, to explore other cultures and to develop new skills.

"Youth Olympic Games such as Buenos Aires offer the chance for young athletes to experience life in an Olympic Village, mix with competitors from different sports and nationalities, and are given the chance to grow as individuals as well as athletes," explains Mahdi Choudhury, who is head of Team GB.

The next Youth Olympics will be the winter Youth Olympics in 2020, which will be held in Lausanne in Switzerland.

What sports are in the Youth Olympics?

There are 32 different sports represented at this year's summer event and team GB will compete in 17 of these.

Four of these sports are in fact being included for the first time ever. These are sport climbing, dance sport, karate and roller sports. Sport climbing and karate will also make their debut at the 'adult' games in Tokyo in 2020.

BUENOS AIRES 2018 / AGUSTÍN MARCARIAN This is the climbing sports wall that will be used in this year's competition.

The sports aren't exactly the same as those in the 'adult' Olympics, as there are some extra disciplines at the Youth Olympics - for example, 3-on-3 basketball, ice hockey skills, and also events that boys and girls take part in together.

Who can take part?

The games feature athletes who are 14 to 18 years old.

Lots of athletes who now compete at a senior level competed in these games when they were younger - for example, diver Tom Daley, taekwondo athlete Jade Jones and swimmer Duncan Scott. All three went on to win medals in the senior Olympics.

"These events have helped shape the careers of Team GB Olympic stars and I'm sure it will act as a great springboard for this group of young stars," said Mahdi.

Getty Images Here is a young Tom Daley preparing to dive at the Youth Olympics back in 2010!

Buenos Aires 2018 is expected to welcome just under 4,000 of the world's best young athletes from 206 nations.

But it's not just about sporting stars. Joining the athletes will be 62 athlete role models - or ARMs- who will be there to support, advise and inspire the young athletes.

Two ARMs are heading to Argentina from the UK - Jade Jones and four-time Olympian and Rio 2016 gold medallist Helen Richardson-Walsh.

Why is it so special?

This summer Youth Olympics is extra special because it will be the first Olympic competition in history to host the same number of male and female athletes from the nations involved.

Press Association Team GB superstar Jade Jones will be heading to Buenos Aires to act as an athlete role model

Who is competing for Team GB?

Archery

Alyssia Tromans-Ansell, aged 17, from Cannock, Staffordshire

Daniel Thompson, aged 16, from Wrexham

Badminton

Chris Grimley, aged 18, from Glasgow

Grace King, aged 18, from Derby

Beach volleyball

Javier Bello, aged 18, from Isleworth, Middlesex

Joaquin Bello, aged 18, from Isleworth, Middlesex

Boxing

Ivan Hope-Price, aged 18, from Leeds

Hassan Azim, aged 17, from Slough, Berkshire

Karol Itauma, aged 17, from Chatham, Kent

Caroline Dubois, aged 17, from Chelsea

Cycling: BMX

Ross Cullen, aged 17, from Preston, Lancashire

Elissa Bradford, aged 17, from Nottingham

Cycling: Combined (Road and Mountain Bike)

Sean Flynn, aged 18, from Edinburgh

Harry Birchill, aged 17, from Newton Abbot, Devon

Harriet Harnden, aged 17, from Malvern, Worcestershire

Anna McGorum, aged 17, from Peebles, Scotland

Diving

Antony Harding, aged 18, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester

Maria Papworth, aged 16, from Coulsdon, Surrey

Equestrian

Jack Whitaker, aged 16, from Whatton, Nottinghamshire

Golf

Joe Pagdin, aged 16, from Sheffield

Lily Humphreys, aged 16, from Sudbury, Suffolk

Gymnastics: Acrobatic

Clyde Gembickas, aged 18, from Bromley, Kent

Sophia Imrie-Gale, aged 14, from Petts Wood, Kent

Gymnastics: Artistic

Adam Tobin, aged 17, from Bideford, Devon

Amelie Morgan, aged 15, from Portishead, Somerset

Gymnastics: Trampoline

Andrew Stamp, aged 16, from Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Jessica Clarke, aged 16, from Birmingham, West Midlands

Karate

Charlotte Hope, aged 17, from Holland-on-sea, Essex

Lauren Salisbury, aged 16, from Romford, Essex

Modern pentathlon

Toby Price, aged 17, from York

Annabel Denton, aged 15, from Plymouth

Rowing

Michael Dalton, aged 18, from Teddington, Middlesex

Theo Darlow, aged 18, from Thames Ditton, Surrey

Georgina Robinson Ranger, aged 18, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire

Sailing

Islay Watson, aged 17, from Aviemore, Scotland

Finn Hawkins, aged 15, from St Austell, Cornwall

Shooting

James Miller, aged 18, from Epsom, Surrey

Taekwondo

Sharissa Gannaway, aged 15, from Southampton

Aaliyah Powell, aged 15, from Huddersfield

Triathlon

Calum Young, aged 17, from Glasgow

Libby Coleman, aged 17, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Weightlifting