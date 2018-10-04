Johnny English Strikes Again: Rowan Atkinson and Ben Miller answer your questions

Johnny English Strikes Again sees the return of the accident-prone secret agent played by Rowan Atkinson.

The UK is in trouble and the only hope of finding the villain is to bring Johnny out of retirement.

Newsround gave Rowan Atkinson and co-star Ben Miller, who plays Agent Bough, a special mission of our own - to answer your questions.

Watch to find out what the best thing is about playing a spy and the cast's favourite behind the scenes moment!

Johnny English Strikes Again is out in UK cinemas on 5 October