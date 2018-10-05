Man United's Marcus Rashford meets 15-year-old blind footballer

England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford took time out from the pitch to meet blind teen footballer Rainbow Mbuangi - and his guide dog, Drake.

During the meeting, Rashford asked Rainbow how blind football works and also surprised him with a special guest.

Born with no useable sight, 15-year-old Rainbow has been kicking a ball about since he could walk.

Rainbow's meeting with Rashford was organised by the Guide Dogs charity as part of their Meet A Hero campaign, aiming to show how people with sight loss can live their life the way they choose.

Watch to see more of their chat!