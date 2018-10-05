Man United's Marcus Rashford meets 15-year-old blind footballer

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
England and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford took time out from the pitch to meet blind teen footballer Rainbow Mbuangi - and his guide dog, Drake.
During the meeting, Rashford asked Rainbow how blind football works and also surprised him with a special guest.
Born with no useable sight, 15-year-old Rainbow has been kicking a ball about since he could walk.
Rainbow's meeting with Rashford was organised by the Guide Dogs charity as part of their Meet A Hero campaign, aiming to show how people with sight loss can live their life the way they choose.
Watch to see more of their chat!