Last updated at 14:39

Will making paper straws help tackle the plastic problem?

It's been almost a year since BBC programme 'Blue Planet II' highlighted the damage plastic is doing to marine life around the world.

Following the programme demand for paper straws, instead of plastic ones, shot up.

The Paper Straw Co, based in Manchester, became the first factory to start making paper straws in the UK for decades to help meet the demand.

But is it enough to help tackle the plastic problem?

Watch Martin's report.

