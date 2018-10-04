play
Last updated at 06:00

Sikh temples giving out free langar food for everyone

Langar is free vegetarian food which is served in Gurdwara (a Sikh temple) kitchens every day.

In the Sikh religion, everyone is welcome to enjoy langar regardless of their faith, gender, age or status.

It is offered by every single Gurdwara in the world, with 10,000 meals provided in the UK per week and six million every day across the world.

As part of National Langar Week, Monika was joined by some special visitors to find out all about it.

