Thai cave boys to go on overseas tour to Argentina and USA

Getty Images The boys appeared in public at a news conference in July after they were rescued

It's been almost three months since 12 boys and their football coach were rescued from a cave in Thailand, Asia.

The group had been trapped in there for more than two weeks before they were brought to safety.

Now the boys are set to go on a government-organised trip to Argentina and the United States during a break from school, the National News Bureau of Thailand has reported.

The Thai government says the 17-day trip isn't a holiday but to "show the world how our kids are".

He said the trip also provides a chance for the boys to thank the rest of the world for the international rescue effort.

Who are they?

The boys are all members of the Wild Boars football team, who became trapped in underground caves in Thailand, Southeast Asia, on 2 July 2018.

They went to explore the caves when it was dry, but sudden heavy rains blocked the exit, with high water making it very difficult to get out.

But rescuers managed to find their way into the network of caves and bring the boys and their coach food and other supplies.

After a lot of planning a team of more than 90 divers helped to rescue them, bringing them all out safely.

What will they boys be doing on this trip abroad?

It looks as though they'll be starting things off in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

There they'll be taking part in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics opening ceremony

The group will also have a sit down meal with the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who said he is "very happy" the boys will visit the Games.

The young footballers will also get the chance to watch the games, and play a friendly match with a local youth team.

EPA The group will visit the Youth Olympic Games, which are taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina

After that the plan is to head for New York in the United States for a news conference at the Thai mission to the United Nations, and some guest TV appearances.

Next stop: Los Angeles. There's some more press and TV activities planned, as well as giving some of LA's Thai population the chance to meet the boys.

But hopefully it's not all work and no play.

The boys might get a chance to see the famous Hollywood sign in California, USA

At the moment the draft schedule includes a visit to the Universal Studios theme park, before they return home.

Deputy prime minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said all expenses for the trip will be paid by the people who invited the team.

He also said the boys will be travelling during their school break, and the various groups looking after the boys have promised they won't be exploited.

What have the boys been doing since their rescue?

Shortly after their rescue the boys spent nine days at a Buddhist monastery practicing as junior monks.

Their 25-year-old coach received monk's orders and stayed on for an extra three months.

EPA The boys attended a special event to thank their rescuers

It had been planned for them to take six months out of the spotlight, to help them readjust to normal life after the experience.

But instead they've ended up making lots of public appearances and interviews.

Last month thousands of people swarmed a well-known square in the Thai capital to try and see the boys as they attended a formal thank-you dinner presided by the prime minister.

EPA Rescued members of Wild Boar football team visit Wat Phra Kaew Temple in Bangkok, Thailand

Film companies are said to be fighting over turning the story into a film.

There are also reports that the Thai government want to turn the cave site into a tourist destination, by building an on-site museum and creating a touring exhibition about the rescue.