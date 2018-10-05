play
Last updated at 05:35

Dirty UK coins and banknotes covered in bacteria and germs

Money gets touched by lots and lots of people, so it might not surprise you that coins and notes get really dirty.

Banknotes, coins, purses, pockets and wallets are contaminated by 19 kinds of bacteria, according to scientists at the London Metropolitan University,

Although most people are immune to these germs, some have the potential to make us poorly.

Watch Ricky's report to find out more.

TOP TIP: It's probably better to be safe than sorry, so always remember to wash your hands!

