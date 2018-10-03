Zoe Ball: Who is Radio 2's new Breakfast Show host?

Zoe Ball has been named the first female host of the Radio 2 Breakfast show, describing the position as "both an honour and privilege".

Ball will become the seventh person to host the UK's most listened-to breakfast show full-time.

She will replace the current host Chris Evans in January 2019.

Read below to find out more about her record-breaking career so far.

Zoe started out in children's TV

Live & Kicking was watched by 2.5 million children every weekend

Zoe Ball is probably best known for her time on TV as well as radio.

She was just 10 when she appeared in the studio audience for the kids' TV show Saturday Superstore in 1980.

Her father Johnny Ball was a regular on television and Zoe was soon following in his footsteps.

Zoe went on to present her own CBBC show Live and Kicking in the 1990s.

First female presenter on Radio 1 Breakfast Show

The star initially co-presented the breakfast show with Kevin Greening

This is not the first time Ball has made history in radio.

In 1997, she became the first female DJ to present the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show alongside Kevin Greening.

Zoe quit the breakfast show in 2000, after two-and-a-half years, to raise a family.

She'd enjoyed audiences of more than 7 million, and interviewed everyone from the Spice Girls to Madonna.

Strictly Come Dancing record-holder

Zoe Ball and Ian Waite in the third series of Strictly, 2005

While appearing on Strictly Come Dancing's third series, Zoe set a record that still stands today.

Partnered with Ian Waite, she stunned audiences with her first dance, a waltz, that won 35 points from the judges.

A record high score for the first week of the show. The pair reached the final, eventually coming third.

Zoe now presents 'Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two' and hopes that she can continue doing that job alongside her radio role.

"That's my other favourite job. So I'm really hoping I'll be able to do both."

Raised £1 million for Sport Relief

Victoria Dawe/Sport Relief Zoe Ball raised £1,198,012 for Sport Relief this year

Zoe set off on a gruelling 350-mile bike ride, from Blackpool (where she was born) to Brighton (where she lives) for Sport Relief 2018.

Her bike ride, which aimed to raise awareness of mental health issues, eventually raised £1,198,012 for the charity.

The star, who was moved to tears when she heard the total, thanked everyone who donated money.

"Your generosity is everything and will make such a difference and help so many vulnerable people."

Zoe's son told her to take the Radio 2 job

Getty Images Zoe has two children with her ex-husband Norman Cook

Zoe's 18-year-old son, Woody, encouraged his mum to chase the Radio 2 job.

"He said, 'Mum, come on, don't even think about it. It's the coolest thing you can do,'" Zoe told Chris Evans, as she appeared on Radio 2 to announce her new role this morning.

Her eight-year-old daughter, Nelly, was less enthusiastic.

"I said to her, 'Will you listen to mummy?'" she said.

"No, I'll probably listen to Greg [James on Radio 1]. But if he plays a bad record, I'll listen to you to see if you're all right."