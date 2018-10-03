Maddie Ziegler gets a car from Sia for her 16th birthday

Instagram/maddieziegler

Dance star Maddie Ziegler has had a career that most of us could only dream of!

She appeared on Dance Moms, voiced a character in the animated film Ballerina, and danced in music videos for Sia.

Now she has the car of her dreams too, after Sia gave her an white Audi topped with a giant red bow to celebrate her 16th birthday.

Maddie shared a photo of her new wheels on social media, writing: "sweet sixteen <3 can't believe this car is actually mine!"

Getty Images Sia (left) and Maddie (right) have worked and performed together for the last five years

The two didn't swing from the chandeliers to celebrate though.

Instead, Sia posted photos and videos of her and Ziegler hugging and dancing around on the car bonnet, writing: "Happy Birthday to my most special noonoo @maddieziegler ❤️."

The two stars have been working together since 2014, after Sia contacted 11-year-old Maddie on Twitter to asking her to appear in her Chandelier music video.

With a present this big for her super sweet 16, we can't wait to see Maddie gets for her 18th birthday in two years time.