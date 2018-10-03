New dwarf planet called 'The Goblin' found at edge of our solar system

Scientists have discovered a dwarf planet in the outermost reaches of the solar system.
The orbit of the dwarf planet - officially called 2015 TG387 - seems to be influenced by the gravity of a much bigger object.
Astronomers using a eight metre telescope in Hawaii, USA, found the new dwarf planet beyond Neptune.
It's taken three years carefully studying the data to confirm that the object, known as The Goblin, is a dwarf world probably about 300 kilometres wide.
What researchers are excited about, is that the behaviour of its orbit suggests that there may be another giant planet nearby.
They've called this Planet X or Planet Nine and it's something that astronomers have thought might exist for some time,
Measurements seem to show that The Goblin completes a full orbit around the sun once every 40,000 years.
It's thought that the dwarf planet could be one of many unknown worlds in this remote and mysterious region of space.
The Goblin makes it sound like something from a comic book but it also shows that it's small.