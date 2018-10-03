Harry and Meghan are on their first Royal visit to Sussex

Getty Images Big crowds gathered to greet the couple as they made as they visit the counties named in their royal titles

They're the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - and now they're making their first joint official visit to the area of Sussex as a married couple.

It doesn't sound like they'll have much time to relax and chill out though.

The couple have a jam packed schedule, with Chichester, Bognor, Brighton and Peacehaven on the agenda for their whistle-stop tour.

In Chichester, they're expected to see a rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence during visit to Edes House.

In the coastal town of Peacehaven, the couple will be meeting young people at the Joff Youth Centre.

In Bognor Regis, they'll officially open the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park.

Getty Images The Georgian Royal Pavilion is one of the most famous landmarks in Brighton

And in Brighton and Hove, the royal couple will visit the Royal Pavilion built by the former seaside palace of King George IV - Harry's great, great, great, great uncle.

But if they do happen to have some downtime, there's lot of other things Harry and Meghan could try as well.

Five things to do in Sussex

1. Visit the South Downs National Park

Getty Images

It became England's newest national park in 2011, stretching from Winchester in the west to Eastbourne in the east through the counties of Hampshire, West Sussex and East Sussex.

The chalk hills of the South Downs lie inside the park, including the famous white cliffs of the Seven Sisters and Beachy Head.

2. Try out some local puddings

BBC Food

This is the Sussex pond pudding, which got the name because there's so much butter in it, that it forms a melted "pond" of dairy gold when it's cut open.

Old cook books describe it as a suet pastry case, filled with butter, boiled in a pudding cloth and served with fruit.

But if it's not Harry and Meghan's cup of tea, the counties are also the home of banoffee pie, which was invented at The Hungry Monk restaurant in Jevington, East Sussex.

3. Take in the views

Getty Images

This is just one of the many views from the British Airways i360, an observation tower on the seafront of Brighton, East Sussex.

From 162 metres off the ground, people can experience 360-degree views across Brighton, the South Downs, the English Channel.

4. Have a game of marbles

Getty Images

The Greyhound pub in Tinsley Green, near Crawley, West Sussex is where the British and World Marbles Championships takes place every year.

Sadly the Duke and Duchess will miss out this time around, as the competition only takes place on Good Friday.

But even though it's only once a year, it's so big teams from all across the globe come to take part.

5. Check out the school of a famous author

Getty Images

The Wars of the Worlds author H.G. Wells was a pupil and later a schoolmaster at Midhurst Grammar School in West Sussex.

But it's not a tourist attraction, but rather a normal working school.

So if Harry and Meghan wanted to pay a visit they'd have to have a word with the headteacher.

There's also one added bonus for the Royal couple...

Getty Images

If they're called to go somewhere else at short notice, it shouldn't be a problem because Gatwick Airport is also in Sussex.

Even though it's called London Gatwick the airport is actually near Crawley in West Sussex, 29.5 miles south of Central London.