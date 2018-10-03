play
Last updated at 05:44

Black History Month: Kids tell us who inspires them

Black History Month has been marked in the UK for more than 30 years. It takes place during the month of October.

It is held to highlight and celebrate the achievements and contributions of the black community in the UK.

Throughout history, black people have made huge contributions to society in the fields of art, music, science, literature and many more areas.

Kids have been telling Newsround which members of the black community have inspired them and why.

