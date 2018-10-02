Strictly Come Dancing: Movie Week songs and dances announced

The songs and dances for week three of Strictly Come Dancing have been announced.

We can expect plenty of Hollywood glamour as it is Movie Week!

Read below to find out what everyone will be dancing to.

Katie and Gorka: Foxtrot to City of Stars from La La Land

Ashley and Pasha: Salsa to (I've Had) The Time of my Life from Dirty Dancing

Lauren and AJ: Cha cha cha to Fame from the movie of the same name

Stacey and Kevin: Jive to Happy from Despicable Me 2

Faye and Giovanni: Quickstep to You're The One That I Want from Grease

Kate and Aljaz: Foxtrot to Why Don't You Do Right from Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Vick and Graziano: Salsa to Take A Chance On Me from Mamma Mia

Danny and Amy: Paso Doble to The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman

Lee and Nadiya: Cha cha cha to The Power Of Love from Back to the Future

Seann and Katya: Paso Doble to the Matrix theme from The Matrix

Dr Ranj and Janette: Quickstep to Prince Ali from Aladdin

Charles and Karen: American Smooth to Up Where We Belong from An Office and a Gentleman

Graeme and Oti: Charleston to Spider Man from the movie of the same name

Joe and Dianne: American Smooth to Breaking Free from High School Musical

Which one are you most looking forward to? Who do you think is going to get a high score this week? Let us know in the comments below!