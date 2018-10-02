Strictly Come Dancing weekly round-up

BBC Strictly Joe Sugg pulled off an ex-straw-dinary dance in week two

Strictly Come Dancing is well under way as we head into week three - movie week!

We've had the first elimination, our first nine by the judges, our first week one Quickstep in Strictly history... So much has happened already!

It's now been announced what everyone will be dancing to in week three.

Read on to find out more about what's happened so far and let us know what you think about Strictly so far in the comments below.

Week two

There was plenty to talk about from week two, even though it is so early on in the series.

To begin with, we had the first elimination from the ballroom, as Susannah Constantine and her professional partner Anton du Beke left the competition.

WATCH: Evie gives us her views on week two of Strictly

Team Pashley dazzled the judges dressed as glitterballs and scored the very first 9 of the series. Their sparkly cha cha cha took them to the top of the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Seann and Katya took a risk. They danced a jive to Elton John's I'm Still Standing. Back in the second series of the show (how long ago was that?!), actress Jill Halfpenny did exactly the same thing and scored a perfect 40! Regrettably, Seann couldn't quite manage that and came away third from bottom - eek!

Kate's tango (inc full-on tango face) impressed everyone, as did Vick and Faye's gorgeous waltzing. Next week, it's movie week! We can hardly wait.

Week one

BBC Strictly Susannah and Anton found themselves at the bottom of the week one leaderboard

Well, week one has been quite the whirlwind, but fortunately for all of the Strictly couples, nobody got voted off, so it's full steam ahead to week two and the public vote.

Even though viewers weren't able to pick their favourites, the judges still scored the dances and these scores will carry over to week two. This is bad news for Susannah and Anton, who scored a low 12 for their samba - even getting a 1 from Craig. Oh dear!

Ashley and Pasha, and Faye and Giovanni should be feeling fairly confident though as they came out joint top of the opening leaderboard with 29 points, followed by Danny and Amy, Dr Ranj and Janette, and Joe and Dianne all with 27.

WATCH: We caught up with the couples to see how they were feeling ahead of facing the public vote for the very first time in week two

Stacey and Kevin impressed everyone by becoming the very first couple in Strictly history to take on a quickstep in week one. So brave!

Will the same couples impress next week? We'll have to wait and see.