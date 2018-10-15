What is it like having a bother or sister who’s autistic?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Angel wants more kids to know what autism is

Imagine doing a talk in front of your whole school. That's exactly what eight-year-old Angel has done and she has a very good reason why.

Her older brother Jayden is autistic and she wants more kids to know what that means, and what it is like having a brother or sister with the condition.

Autism can affect the way someone communicates with other people and how they make sense of the world.

People can be affected in different ways.

Angel says she loves her brother Jayden because he is happy, kind and clever

For example, Jayden will only speak to his family and he'll hide things he has made himself.

Angel says she loves Jayden because he is kind, clever and funny.

But sometimes she says she feels lonely if he doesn't want to play with her or that it feels unfair because he often gets his own way.

To help others understand what it is like having an autistic sibling, Angel has been doing special assemblies, including one at her new school.