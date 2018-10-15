play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:45

'More kids need to know what autism is'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Angel is just eight-years-old but she's been giving special talks in school.

Her older brother Jayden is autistic and she wants more kids to know what that means.

Autism can affect the way someone communicates with other people and how they make sense of the world. For example, Jayden will only speak to his family and he'll hide things he has made himself.

To help others understand what it is like having an autistic sibling, Angel has been doing assemblies, including one at her new school.

Watch to find out more.

More like this

Rosie
play
1:20

Behind the scenes of Newsround's autism special

Title slide from My Autism and Me

Watch My Autism and Me - a Newsround special

Graphic from My Autism and Me

Guide: What is autism?

Top Stories

Graeme and Oti performing in week four.

What happened on Strictly this week?

Angel and Jayden sat on a tree

What is it like having a bother or sister who’s autistic?

Lightning storm.
play
1:14

How does a thunderstorm start?

Newsround Home