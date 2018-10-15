'More kids need to know what autism is'

Angel is just eight-years-old but she's been giving special talks in school.

Her older brother Jayden is autistic and she wants more kids to know what that means.

Autism can affect the way someone communicates with other people and how they make sense of the world. For example, Jayden will only speak to his family and he'll hide things he has made himself.

To help others understand what it is like having an autistic sibling, Angel has been doing assemblies, including one at her new school.

Watch to find out more.