Dancing On Ice 2019: Who's joined the celebrity line-up?

ITV (Left to right) Richard Blackwood, Gemma Collins, Brian McFadden, James Jordan are taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice

The first contestants who will be putting on their skates for the next series of ITV's Dancing on Ice have been revealed.

They include a reality TV star, a former Strictly dancer and an EastEnders actor.

Let us know which celebrity you would like to see in this year's show in the comments below!

But for now, Newsround has everything you need to know about the new series so far.

Which celebrities will be skating?

Gemma Collins

BBC/Sarah Jeynes

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has been announced as one this year's first celebrity contestants.

Gemma told ITV's This Morning on Monday she was "scared" and "nervous" about "how they are going to lift me up".

She added that she was also concerned about "how fast I can move around that ice, but I really want to give it a go."

James Jordan

PA

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer James Jordan is also joining the new series.

James told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I can dance but I'm a lot older than I used to be. People are going to probably say I've got an unfair advantage but when I got on the ice I actually shocked myself how bad I was."

He added: "I want to be able to impress Torvill and Dean more than anyone else, but I'm a lot worse than I thought I'd be."

Bryan McFadden

Getty Images

The singer and TV presenter was a member of boyband Westlife but left the band in 2004.

He was also a judge on Australia's Got Talent and in 2016, he took part in the third series of The Jump on Channel 4.

He was the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the show.

Richard Blackwood

Blackwood is best known for his recent role in EastEnders as Vincent Hubbard - he joined the BBC soap in 2015 and left earlier this year.

He confessed to ITV's This Morning that he had experience of skating and dancing as a teenager but said: "I can skate but I normally dance on dry land so dancing and skating [together] are two different things."

What else do we know about the show?

Getty Images Holly and Phillip will be back hosting in January

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will once again return to hosting duties.

Skating stars Torvill and Dean, who won gold medals at the 1984 Winter Olympics, will return to head up the judging panel.

Each week the 12 celebrities will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers, who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

The new series kicks off on ITV in January.