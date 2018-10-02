play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:36

Liam Payne says there's 'definitely a chance 1D will reunite'

Liam PaynePA

Liam Payne says there's "definitely a chance" One Direction will get back together.

The boy band - created on The X Factor in 2010 - has been on a break for three years and its members have been following solo careers.

When asked whether there's a possibility they will reunite, Liam said: "There is, definitely."

The singer also teased: "I saw Louis [Tomlinson] recently for something that I cannot say."

One Direction performingGetty Images
The band has been on a break since 2015

The five members of 1D - Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - originally came together on the The X Factor back in 2010.

In 2015, it was revealed the band would be taking a break and the lads went on to pursue solo projects.

Zayn's Pillowtalk and Harry's Sign of the Times were both UK number ones.

In 2016, Liam released his first solo single called Strip That Down which peaked at number three on the Official UK Chart.

One Direction singingGetty Images
The band found fame on The X Factor

Speaking at the BMI London Awards, Liam said: "I've been in touch with Niall and Harry a little bit.

"I think it would be nice if we could get back together, but we'll see. In time. All in good time."

Are you excited about this news? Let us know in the comments.

More like this

Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell

The X Factor 2018: Louis Tomlinson and Robbie Williams named new judges

One Direction

Which member of One Direction is the richest?

Liam Payne
play
1:27

Liam Payne: 'I got all my news from Newsround!'

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik: Singer not in touch with his former bandmates

One Direction

One Direction to take a break in 2016 to try out solo projects

The One Direction boys

One Direction: A look back at five years of 1D madness

Zayn Malik
play
1:21

Zayn Malik leaves One Direction

Comments

Top Stories

Rescuer looking for survivors

Rescue mission continues in Indonesia

Country name game GFX

Quiz: The country name game

Sharon Osbourne and Cheryl

Sharon out of X Factor, but is Cheryl coming back?

Newsround Home