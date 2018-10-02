Liam Payne says there's 'definitely a chance 1D will reunite'

PA

Liam Payne says there's "definitely a chance" One Direction will get back together.

The boy band - created on The X Factor in 2010 - has been on a break for three years and its members have been following solo careers.

When asked whether there's a possibility they will reunite, Liam said: "There is, definitely."

The singer also teased: "I saw Louis [Tomlinson] recently for something that I cannot say."

Getty Images The band has been on a break since 2015

The five members of 1D - Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - originally came together on the The X Factor back in 2010.

In 2015, it was revealed the band would be taking a break and the lads went on to pursue solo projects.

Zayn's Pillowtalk and Harry's Sign of the Times were both UK number ones.

In 2016, Liam released his first solo single called Strip That Down which peaked at number three on the Official UK Chart.

Getty Images The band found fame on The X Factor

Speaking at the BMI London Awards, Liam said: "I've been in touch with Niall and Harry a little bit.

"I think it would be nice if we could get back together, but we'll see. In time. All in good time."

