X Factor: Sharon Osbourne is out, but is Cheryl making a comeback?

Getty Images Sharon has left the building! But could Cheryl be making a surprise comeback to X Factor?

Former X Factor judge, Sharon Osbourne, will not return to the show this year.

Sharon was going to take over current judge Ayda Field for the live shows airing later this month, but this is no longer going to happen.

On her official Facebook page, she says "at this point I really don't think I'm needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point."

"So I have decided to pass on the series this year."

The news may not be a surprise to some after Sharon publically criticised the X Factor and its boss, Simon Cowell, on an American radio show.

Will anyone replace Sharon?

There has been no word as to whether someone will replace Sharon for the lives, and it might be that current judge Ayda will stay for the rest of the show.

Getty Images It is thought that Cheryl will perform a single inspired by her break up with Liam Payne in November

In other X Factor news, singer and former X Factor judge Cheryl is tipped to perform her brand new single, Love Made Me Do It, on the show.

The song, which is apparently partly inspired by her break up with former One Direction singer Liam Payne, will be the first release from her new album.

This will be the first album she has released in four years, and she has co-written it with friend and former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

Perhaps a performance could be a little awkward for Liam's former band mate and now X Factor judge, Louis Tomlinson though?

