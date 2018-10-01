Little Mix and Nicki Minaj's new single announced

Instagram / @littlemix The band have announced their collaboration with singer and rapper Nicki Minaj on new single Woman Like Me.

After a long wait for fans, Little Mix have finally revealed the name of the first single, from their new album.

The single, called Woman Like Me, will be out on Friday 12th October, and will feature rapper Nicki Minaj.

The band have been talking about releasing new music since May, so it looks like many Little Mixers have finally got the news they've been waiting for: their will be a new album will be out soon!

They announced the news on Instagram and Twitter, and their promo video already has millions of views.

Getty Images Nicki Minaj will be featuring on the new single, which will be released on 12th October

All four of Little Mix's previous albums have been released in November, so many think that this might be the case again.

Are you excited to hear the new single? Let us know in the comments.