play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:48

Little Mix and Nicki Minaj's new single announced

Little Mix's promotional image for Woman Like MeInstagram / @littlemix
The band have announced their collaboration with singer and rapper Nicki Minaj on new single Woman Like Me.

After a long wait for fans, Little Mix have finally revealed the name of the first single, from their new album.

The single, called Woman Like Me, will be out on Friday 12th October, and will feature rapper Nicki Minaj.

The band have been talking about releasing new music since May, so it looks like many Little Mixers have finally got the news they've been waiting for: their will be a new album will be out soon!

They announced the news on Instagram and Twitter, and their promo video already has millions of views.

Nicki MinajGetty Images
Nicki Minaj will be featuring on the new single, which will be released on 12th October

All four of Little Mix's previous albums have been released in November, so many think that this might be the case again.

Are you excited to hear the new single? Let us know in the comments.

More like this

Watch clip
play
0:19

Can you read these lyrics from Little Mix's new album?

Close-up of Perrie showing the freckles on her face.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards proudly chooses freckles over makeup

Little Mix at Manchester Arena

Little Mix pay tribute to Manchester Attack victims

Comments

Top Stories

A young girl sat on a bed facing away from the camera

Guide: What is loneliness?

Sitti Damra (L) and her sister Samsinar Zaid Moga (R) react as they meet each other at a makeshift evacuation centre in Palu

Indonesia earthquake and tsunami: More than 800 people killed

Nasa logo

Where did Nasa come from?

Newsround Home