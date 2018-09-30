Rescue efforts in Indonesia after earthquake and tsunami

Getty Images

Rescue teams are working hard to help people on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi in south east Asia, after an earthquake and tsunami hit there on Friday.

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake happened about 6 miles from the island and trigged a tsunami - a huge wave which hits land from the sea - of up to 6 metres high.

Local people are working hard with the emergency services to help everyone who's been affected.

Help and supplies are being flown from Indonesia's capital city Jakarta to the island of Sulawesi.

Reuters Rescue teams are are working hard to help people affected by the earthquake and tsunami.

But it's been difficult to get around as bridges have collapsed and roads are blocked.

The UK-based charity Save the Children is also sending a team out to Indonesia to help.

What happened in Palu?

On Friday evening, at around 6pm, an earthquake hit the city of Palu, in Indonesia.

The centre of the quake was just off the coast, underneath the sea. This meant a tsunami warning was issued to everyone in the area.

A tsunami is a huge wave triggered by an earthquake. But there wasn't enough time for lots of people to get to safety before the wave hit.

The charity, the Red Cross, believes more than 1.6 million people have been affected by what's happened - with many people having to camp outside because their homes have been destroyed.

More than 800 people have died and lots of buildings have been badly damaged including homes, shopping centres, a mosque and hotels.

Strong aftershocks hit the island on Saturday after Friday's earthquake.