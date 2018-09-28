play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 07:45

Pollution threatens the future of Killer Whales

OrcaGetty Images

A group of ecologists say Orcas, also known as killer whales, are likely to be extinct in British waters within 100 years.

It's because of chemicals that were widely used in products like paint and glue nearly forty years ago.

The chemicals were banned but they continue to seep into the oceans from old landfill sites.

OrcaGetty Images

The findings have come from the Zoological Society of London. It took part in a global study which found around half of the world's killer whales are under serious threat after taking in the chemicals.

Toxic chemicals in the ocean are eaten by plankton that are then eaten by fish which are eaten by the Orcas.

And they've affected Orcas ability to have a babies - called calves.

The are only eight Orcas that live on the west coast of Scotland and they have not produced a calf in over 20 years.

OrcaGetty Images

Populations living in clean waters won't be affected. Orcas in places like the Antarctic and the Arctic will still be able to increase their numbers by having babies.

But for those living in the most polluted seas, the next 30-50 could be tough.

More like this

Fake orca in Astoria on 4 June 2015
play
1:01

Fake Orca used to scare away sea lions

Orcas performing at San Diego SeaWorld
play
1:25

Last ever orca show at SeaWorld San Diego this weekend

An orca
play
1:30

Grannies rule! Even for orcas

An orca in the sea
play
0:47

Orca spotted swimming near Plymouth coast

Trainers work with Orca killer whales during a show at the animal theme park SeaWorld in San Diego, California (19 March 2014)

Killer whales: Thomas Cook to stop trips to parks that keep orcas

Top Stories

Turtle
play
1:35

Injured turtle gets special wheelchair

Pasha and Ashley.
play
1:32

It's almost time for Strictly celebs to face the public vote!

Jacqueline Wilson

Tell us your questions for Jacqueline Wilson

Newsround Home