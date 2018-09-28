BBC Music Day 2018: Singing tips

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Today is BBC Music Day - a special day encouraging children to get singing.
Your school might get you to sing in class, in the playground, or maybe in assembly.
But even if your school isn't taking part - don't worry! You can still can get involved.
You can sing by yourself at home, or with your friends or family.
These kids and star of The Voice 2018 Wayne Ellington have some advice for you before you start.