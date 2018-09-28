play
Last updated at 05:56

BBC Music Day 2018: Singing tips

Today is BBC Music Day - a special day encouraging children to get singing.

Your school might get you to sing in class, in the playground, or maybe in assembly.

But even if your school isn't taking part - don't worry! You can still can get involved.

You can sing by yourself at home, or with your friends or family.

These kids and star of The Voice 2018 Wayne Ellington have some advice for you before you start.

