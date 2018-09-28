Fifa 19: Five things you need to know about this year's game

EA SPORTS

The Fifa 19 video game is released on 28 September.

Largely thanks to its Ultimate Team mode, which allows players to build their own star-studded club teams, the Fifa franchise has dominated the football game market in recent years.

The original game, called Fifa International Soccer, was released in 1993 and since then, Fifa titles have sold more than 260 million copies worldwide.

But what's new in this year's game? Newsround has all the information you need.

1. New cover star

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the cover of Fifa 19 for the second year in a row.

However, this year he is having to share the spotlight with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian playmaker Neymar.

The two football superstars appear together on the front of the Champions and Ultimate editions of the new game.

2. New leagues

EA Sports - the makers of Fifa 19 - has finally secured the rights to the Uefa Champions League.

They've got everything from the famous European club tournament, including the anthem, logo and the commentary team.

Players can now play through an entire Champions League campaign with any qualified team or you can choose your own teams for the tournament.

Fifa 19 also includes the Europa League club competition.

3. New stadiums

Tottenham fans, listen up! This year's game will feature the new White Hart Lane stadium.

This means Spurs fans can play at their new home before the players do.

That's because the opening of the stadium has been pushed back in real life because more work needs to be done.

The stadiums of the three new Premier League sides - Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Fulham - are included too.

4. New tactics

Do you think you're the next Pep Guardiola?

Well, the new Dynamic Tactics feature will offer more options to customise your squad both before and during a match.

Few details have been released on this feature, but we know it will allow for multiple tactical approaches and play styles to help tailor to your needs.

5. Ultimate Team is back

The popular Ultimate Team mode is back in this year's game but with a few new updates.

There will now be live content updates from the Champions League and Europa League competitions in Ultimate Team.

EA Sports will also make clearer what gamers might be getting when they buy player packs in Ultimate Team.

This is after criticism that buying player packs are a form of gambling.

EA argue that Fifa's Ultimate Team packs are the equivalent to buying a packet of Panini football stickers - because just like with Fifa's player packs, you aren't sure what five stickers you'll get in the sticker pack.

EA Sports boss Andrew Wilson says he doesn't agree that its games could "be considered as any form of gambling".

What do you think about the new Fifa 19 game? Will you be playing or will you be sticking to other favourite games? Let us know in the comments.