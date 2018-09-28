play
Tell us your questions for Jacqueline Wilson

Jacqueline Wilson next to some of her booksGetty Images
The author will be visiting us to discuss all things Tracy Beaker, and more! We want to hear what questions you'd like to ask her.

Maybe you've heard of books such as Tracy Beaker, Hetty Feather, Katy or Double Act?

If you're a fan of any of these books, then don't miss out on this opportunity to put your questions to renowned children's author, Jacqueline Wilson!

Jacqueline Wilson is coming to talk to Newsround next week about her latest book based on Tracy Beaker's experiences as an adult.

We would love to hear your questions!

Comment below with your questions for Jacqueline Wilson.

Or you could also send your questions toNewsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

Remember, you must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us your questions.

