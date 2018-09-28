play
Last updated at 06:48

Injured turtle gets wheelchair made from Lego

An injured turtle in America is back on his feet thanks to some creative thinking, wheels and Lego blocks.

Yep, he's got a wheelchair made from Lego.

The wild Eastern box turtle was brought to vets at Maryland Zoo.

He had multiple fractures to the bottom of his shell.

In order for the turtle to heal properly, the bottom of the shell needed to be kept off the ground so vets came up with an idea.

Martin's got more on this turtley awesome creation!

