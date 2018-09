To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: New X-Men trailer released

The new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer has finally been released.

It's the follow on from 2016's X-Men Apocalypse.

The story centres around Jean Grey and her developing powers. But in the process she turns evil and everything is thrown into chaos.

But it's the ninth X-Men film in 19 years - so do you think it will be worth watching or are you tired of all the X-Men films?

