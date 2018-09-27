Fifteen new Harry Potter stamps released

Royal Mail

It's good news for Harry Potter fans as Royal Mail together with Warner Bros have released 15 special Stamps to celebrate the eight films.

After the introduction to Harry Potter and the wizarding world films in 2001, many were hooked on the series.

The new stamps will include some of the most memorable characters from the films including: Harry, Hermione and Ron Weasley,

They've even got the Hogwarts Express; the enchanted motor bike ridden by Hagrid; the flying Ford Anglia and the Knight Bus.

Five Hogwarts professors are also featured in a Special Miniature Sheet, from Horace Slughorn to Severus Snape. They appear against a background of the Marauder's Map - the magical parchment that reveals the current location of anyone on Hogwarts grounds.

As a bit of extra magic all 15 stamps have secret details printed on them that can only be seen under ultraviolet light.

Royal Mail, said: "The Harry Potter movies continue to thrill and delight audiences of all ages. The goal with our stamps is to capture the excitement of the Wizarding World and the heroism of the students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry."

Royal Mail In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry and Ron take Ron's dad's enchanted car on an exciting journey to Hogwarts.

Royal Mail's been creating Special Stamps for over 50 years. Today, there are an estimated 2.5 million stamp collectors and gift givers in the UK and millions worldwide.

The Queen has to approve all UK stamp designs before they are issued.